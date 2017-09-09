09, September 2017: Gone are the days of plastic and paper money because the days of crypto currency are here. The financial world is taken by surprise with the introduction of Bitcoin. If it comes to popularity, Bitcoin seems to be in the lead among traders and investors alike. This popularity of the crypto-currency has been grabbing the eyeballs of various financial institutions/investment firms and HourPayLtd is one of them. HourPayLtd is a company based in the United Kingdom that deals crypto-currency trading and investment ventures. They offer an innovative, advanced and interactive platform to their clients in the investment and trading sector worldwide.

The company came into being in the year 2016 and has been catering to their international and national clients ever since. The company has been very active in searching for prospective clients and investment opportunities that would subsequently expand their business venture far and wide. The company teamed up with veteran traders and financial gurus and formulated a broad range of specialized programs for their clients to invest in. All of their schemes are meticulously planned out that ensures the principal amount invested by the clients gets included in the profit they make instant per hour.

All of their schemes are equipped with a unique feature that ensures the client gets paid with hefty returns when compared to the invested amount, on an hourly basis. HourPayLtd accepts a wide range of crypto-currencies like Bitcoin, Advanced Cash, Litecoin, etc. they have been continuously working to expand their list of acceptable currency forms so that more investors can join and benefit from hour fast pay. The list of available schemes in the company’s website allows a wide range of investment options. To be precise, clients can enroll themselves with the firm with deposits as minimum as $20 and as high as $100,000.

The website, the backend software that provides the clients with real-time statistics related to their trading activities and the overall financial exchange are all secured with advanced security measures. These protective measures and other hidden security features of the company allow the clients to trust Hourpay Ltd. The advisory board of the company consistently alerts their customers to impart the benefits of joining the company.

HourPayLtd is a company based in the UK that is associated with the trading and exchange of Crypto-currency. The company keeps a watchful eye on the exchange rate of Bitcoin around the world so that they can focus on upgrading the features of their backend software accordingly.

