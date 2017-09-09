Lazeo Clinic is pleased to welcome on board Dr Olivia Chokron from september 13th, 2017.

Dr Chokron is specialized in anti-ageing techniques and has exercised a few years in France before joining Lazeo Clinic, Notting Hill. After graduating from top medical school Paris Diderot, she has obtained a masters degree in Biology and Assisted Reproductive Therapy. Having sincerely loved being helpful to women, she decided to pursue her career in the aesthetic field and has obtained three different degrees in medical lasers, morphological and anti-ageing medicine, as well as injections and filling techniques.

Dr Chokron is registered at the UK General Medical Council under number 7548718.

She is experimented and knowledgeable in the latest aesthetic techniques and excited about this new adventure, as she is truly passionate about making patients feel and look their best.

The first Lazeo Clinic opened its doors in 2009 in Paris. Its founder, Dr Bernard Sillam is a pioneer in aesthetic medicine and has developed several aesthetic techniques in the course of his career. In 2015, He has decided to implement his know-how and a various range of non-invasive treatments in London, Notting Hill, with a unique luxury touch.

Lazeo offers many non-invasive treatments for the face and body and is dedicated to making your experience there unforgettable.

Medical and aesthetic consultations are free at Lazeo Clinic.

Our list of treatments includes:

Facial rejuvenation and Skin Tightening

Hyaluronic Acid Injections: As we age, the amount of hyaluronic acid decreases in our skin. Also known as dermal fillers, they enable to plump fin & profound lines as well as increase the volume in our lips and cheeks. Hyaluronic Acid Injections reduce significantly the signs of aging.

Botulinum Injections:

Botulinum toxin (botox®) injections are the star product of the last ten years. They are aimed at reducing the upper third wrinkles of the face and neck. Their effect is immediate and lasts about six months.

Thread Lift Treatment : Saggy skin can be lifted and refreshed via Silhouette Soft® threads for a non-invasive alternative to the facelift.

Platelet Rich Plasma Injections: PRP uses the latest stem cell technology and essentially allows the body to heal faster and more efficiently. By stimulating DNA repair; it can heal scars and make dry lackluster skin look and feel younger. Wider uses within the medical profession include treating hair loss and sports injuries.

Mesotherapy: Meso injections are aimed at skin revitalization and glow. Thanks to a few ingredients such as vitamins, a powerful antioxidants cocktail, and hyaluronic acid, the skin becomes firmer and sublime.

Microdermabrasion: Smooth, refresh and rejuvenate your skin with deep level exfoliation and the skin enhancing benefits of hyaluronic acid.

Peels: A peel is a facial aesthetic treatment that will restore brilliance, alleviate wrinkles, and can also tighten the skin. It will destroy the superficial layer of the skin so it can be restored.

IPL: Using photorejuvenation, IPL improves the appearance of pigmentation and redness for a more even skin tone.

Intraceuticals: This cosmeceutical skincare system creates impressive anti-ageing results by harnessing the power of hyperbaric oxygen to smooth wrinkles away.

Forma skin tightening: It is a skin tightening treatment that uses radio-frequency energy to stimulate collagen production. Perfect to combine with hyaluronic acid injections.

Slimming

Coolsculpting®: Using controlled cooling to freeze and destroy fat cells, Coolsculpting is the industry’s leading non-invasive slimming treatment that continues to eliminate fat cells for up to six months post treatment.

LazeoSculpt: Lazeo’s signature treatment combining fat elimination therapy, Coolsculpting®, with a bespoke nutrition and wellbeing program for maximum results.

Beauty & Grooming

Laser Hair Removal: Whether you want smooth legs or want to eliminate unsightly facial hair, laser hair removal is an effective and permanent solution to unwanted hair. A course of 6 sessions is recommended for optimum results.

