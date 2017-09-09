BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS TO WALK THE RAMP FOR

PREMAL BADIANI AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SPRING/SUMMER ‘18

-FROM GOWNS TO SCARVES, PREMAL BADIANI WILL SHOWCASE HAUTE COUTURE-

After showcasing her continued patronage and expertise using eco-friendly fabrics, haute couture fashion designer, Premal Badiani is all set to showcase once again at New York Fashion Week on September 8th, 2017.

Premal’s latest collection, Valentia that means ‘brave’ in Latin is feminine and sexy, encouraging women especially the breast cancer survivors to embrace their womanhood with boldness, confidence and a touch of sensuality. However, the unconventional hand embroidery ornate on the surface of the silhouettes will give the collection a mythical appearance. The colour palette with the hues of pink has been carefully chosen keeping in mind breast cancer awareness that highlights the brand’s philosophy of contributing much beyond, just fashion.

Breast Cancer treatments can be brutal, causing women to lose their hair, self-esteem and sometimes their breasts. Premal Badiani’s show will be instrumental in showing women that despite having or fighting breast cancer, it is still possible to look and feel good, sexy and desirable.

Premal Badiani commented saying, “The whole goal is… what I call emotional wellness. There’s a whole emotional component of feeling good about oneself when going through tough times, especially when facing something like breast cancer. I want the survivors to see themselves as sexy, gorgeous and to embrace their womanhood. ” says Designer Premal Badiani

The label will be supporting the American Cancer Society where VIP tickets and outfits will be auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

About Premal Badiani:

Premal Badiani, a British born – American couturier known globally for making a commendable contribution to world of fashion, has carved a niche for herself by revolutionizing the American couture industry through her distinctive glamorous concepts. She changed the sphere of fashion runways by being one of the 4 designers to pioneer the first-ever virtual interaction/digital presentation at NYFW.

Driven by artistic, modern and luxurious design and style, couture-like quality and a high level of customer service, the label Premal Badiani holds an impeccable customer appeal. Her global design sensibility is a perfect marriage between intricate embroideries and nouveau texturizing techniques. She has also associated with many charity organizations, both internationally and in America, making sure that the brand keeps pursing its social responsibilities towards the betterment of society.