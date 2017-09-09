Apptology Technologies Pvt. Ltd, INDIA today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Maverick Quality Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd.

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organisations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organisation is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterised and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organisation’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time

You have an idea? You want results? You have a requirement? What are you waiting for? Let’s chat!

Who are we? Hmm… Well lately everyone wants to know who we are. We are the people who get everything you need done. We are Apptology, a digital marketing agency with a wide spectrum of services. We are transformers; we eat, breathe and sleep technology.

About CMMI® Institute CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organisations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organisations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defence, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organisation elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

Contact:

Apptology Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 11 49194909 | info@apptology.in | www.apptology.in

A-12/3, Phase 1, Naraina Industrial Area. New Delhi. INDIA 110028