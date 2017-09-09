A scene from the feature-length screenplay “Thicker Than Water” will be shot in October around the Atlanta area.

Actors James Younger and Lauren Basilone will appear in the scene that will be directed by Samuel Chun, which is set to start filming in Cartersville on Oct. 21st. Atlanta-based award-winning photographer Amanda Maehrlein will be on scene to take behind-the-scenes photos.

“Thicker Than Water” tells the story of a young man and a fateful night that changes his life forever. The man, after being released from prison, must find a way to deal with his past and return to the small town that he knew years ago.

Younger, who appeared in an episode of the TV series “Swamp Murders” in 2015, will play the lead character “Wade Atkins” with Lauren Basilone cast as the lead character Emily Foster. Younger met Chun through a mutual friend while casting for a short film that Chun wrote and directed. They teamed up shortly afterwards for a 48-hour film festival in which Younger received a nomination for best actor and continued working together.

Maehrlein, who will be the set photographer, specializes in corporate headshots, acting and modeling portraits and pet portraitures. She started shooting Younger’s headshot photos after meeting him on set of another photo shoot.

“After years of photographing weddings and occasionally corporate portraits and events, I hadn’t considered actors’ portraits until I met him,” she said. “Working with James taught me a lot about what actors really need out of their headshots. It’s one of the most important factors in whether they’re picked to audition for a role.”

Maehrlein describes Younger as “an upbeat, creative person who’s easy to work with.”

“When I was asked to be their set photographer, I couldn’t have been more excited,” she said. “This will be an excellent opportunity for me.”

For more information about Atlanta-based photographer Amanda Maehrlein, visit her website at http://www.amandamaehrlein.com or call 770-871-0761.

