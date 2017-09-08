Belarus, Minsk – XB Software Ltd., an IT outsourcing company from Belarus, focused on custom web application development has announced the launch of smart contracts and blockchain application development services. The company is an acknowledged provider of top-notch and secure web solutions and mobile apps for its customers from different business spheres all over the world. By adding another innovative web service to its list competences, XB Software seeks to strengthen its presence in the market as a reliable and forward-thinking service provider. The company сontinues to expand its technological skills to grow the number of satisfied customers.

XB Software’s dedicated team has a necessary skill set to create secure smart contracts and other blockchain solutions. XB Software’s developers have strong knowledge of Ethereum

(Solidity, Web3), Azure, Node.js, and other web and blockchain technologies and frameworks used to provide an easy way to create different business solutions based on smart contracts. With the use of Ethereum blockchain platform, the company’s developers build decentralized apps such as digital signatures that ensure authenticity and proof de-risking; private blockchain apps; e-Trading and Financial platforms; platforms for crowdfunding using ERC20 tokens, and more.

The main aim of XB Software’s team is to evaluate customers’ needs and create a suitable Blockchain solution to improve their competitive advantage through increasing the speed of business operations and reducing manual errors, and de-risk their business operations.

For more information about the company and its services and own products, refer to xbsoftware.com