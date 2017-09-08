Veteran Actor Dalip Tahil bids adieu to Ganpati in his own unique way!!

On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi where everyone was busy giving an emotional farewell to their Bappa. Veteran Actor Dalip Tahil turned this day an other way round and thought of turning it into a joyous day and spreading the happiness amongst the common people.

Actor Dalip Tahil with a beaming smile along with Ex MLA Krishna Hegde was seen distributing biscuits and water to Ganesh Devotees at Vakola.

Sharing his views on the same Actor Dalip Tahil says, “This day proved to be a great joy for me. I absolutely loved getting involved in this noble work. It’s kind of an activity which keeps the festive spirit alive amongst each other and I would love doing it again and again”