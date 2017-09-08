Warehouse Café in sector 29 market, Gurgaon is a great place to hang out with a bunch of friends to experience good quality music and ambiance. The restaurant has huge space and does accommodate a smoking room as well. Just like its antecedent in Connaught Place,the cafe is perfect place for partygoers and hoggers.

Apart from its focus on ensuring very high customer satisfaction, Waregouse Café believes in the need to fulfill its social responsibilities and contribute positively to the community around it. As a restaurant, we intend to have a lot of activitiesin this direction.

We have asked ourselves some simple questions: Can we make a day special for someone who may otherwise not have the opportunity to do so? Are we discharging our social responsibilities in the manner we should? Does our work has positive impact on society? Warehouse Café Gurgaon has decided to dedicate its Sunday afternoon to the society and community and named this special occasion as “#SocialSundays at Warehouse Café Gurgaon”. It is an initiative to bring joy and happiness in the lives of different folks: children, elderly and other sections of society where we can bring about a positive impact through our services and contribution.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anshul Aggarwal, from Warehouse café said, “True to its name, the event will focus on bringing those who need help and those who can help under one roof. Gurgaon itself has a lot of challenges and it requires society to step up. In this process the management will work with different NGOs, non-profit organisations and civil activists, facilitating a joyful afternoon for them at our cafes on Sunday afternoon. The event will be joined by citizens and volunteers who would like to help the cause. To kick-off this process, Warehouse café will be organizing its 1st #SocialSunday in association with “Gaurav Foundation”,

Lack of adequate care and trusted support for seniors is a real issue in India that affects us regardless of economic and social status. Thus, most elderly compromise on their needs and lifestyle despite financial independence. We have personally witnessed the trauma that accompanies ‘less than the best’ support we are able to offer our parents. Social changes, are accelerating the magnitude of this problem. While Gaurav Foundation is determined to try and solve it for the elderly by meeting their educational and emotional needs, Warehouse Café will create a window of joy for them where they enjoy great food and service and an occasion to remember. This will become a monthly feature at the Warehouse Café.

Mrs. Snehlata Hooda AKA “Gaurav Maa” Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Foundation said, “We are delighted to partner with Warehouse Café in creating this occasion for Children in Gurgaon . It is heartening to see how a socially responsible establishment and management like this contribute towards developing a vibrant society in Gurgaon.”