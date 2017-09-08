Fret no more over what would be the ideal gift for your loved one this festive season. Truefitt& Hill introduces a range of gift sets for varied grooming requirements as the perfect gifting option. With the Next Gen Gentlemen taking their grooming quiet seriously these gift sets become the ideal companion for the men of today. What’s even better is these sets come in a handy size to be their perfect travel companion too.

MANE MANAGEMENT:

The Mane Management gift set is perfect for everyday use. The Hair Management Frequent Use Shampoo’s moisturising ingredients add body and shine while helping to prevent styling damage. The Hair Management Replenishing Conditioner contains milk and wheat protein which strengthens hair and adds body.C.A.R Cream is a traditional hair preparation for hard to manage hair and helps achieve a clean well-groomed look.

The Mane Management gift set is an indulgent hair grooming essential to gift this festive season.

Price:

MANE MANAGEMENT SET: Rs6600

• Hair Management Frequent Use Shampoo: Rs 2000

• Hair Management Replenishing Conditioner: Rs 2000

• C.A.R Cream: Rs 2600

TRADITIONAL GENTLEMAN KIT:

Truefitt& Hill, in a first, comes up with a perfect option for those who love to get more for less. A perfect combination of the friendly on pocket products for all your grooming needs. The Authentic No. 10 Pre-Shaving Skin Protector is enriched with essential oils and protects the skin by helping to reduce razor burn. At the same time it softens bristles and prepares the skin for the ultimate smooth, close shave.Authentic No. 10 Cleansing Scrub helps to stimulate skin-cell renewal with a gentle exfoliation; it is deep cleansing and toning. A great way to prepare the skin for a perfect shave.Authentic No. 10 Finest Shaving Cream delivers a luxurious lather for a smooth and comfortable shave, while also moisturizing and softening the bristles. And last but not the least, let your ailments drift away with Truefitt& Hill’s traditional Bath Oil. Based on a recipe that dates back almost 200 years, it soothe headaches, aids sleep, renovates vitality, helps replenish the skin and provide an all-round relaxing experience.

Price:

TRADITIONAL GENTLEMAN KIT: Rs6000

• Authentic No. 10 Pre-Shaving Skin Protector: Rs 1200

• Authentic No. 10 Cleansing Scrub: Rs 1100

• Authentic No. 10 Finest Shaving Cream: Rs 1100

• Bath Oil: Rs 2600

Availability: Across all Truefitt& Hill outlets and www.truefittandhill.in