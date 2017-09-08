Elwyn’s Special Education for Early Intervention Program in Philadelphia, known as SEEDS, has received a grant of 450 new children’s books from the Molina Foundation for their “Books Across Pennsylvania” campaign. SEEDS staff picked up the donated books on August 29 at the Salvation Army in Philadelphia.
Related Posts
Global Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market 2017 – Becton Dickenson, C.R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Terumo Medical, AngioDynamics
April 6, 2017
Global Sodium Hexamethyldisilazane Market 2017 – BOC Sciences, INTATRADE GmbH, HBCChem, Strem Chemicals, Accela ChemBio
March 16, 2017
Global Chewing Tobacco Market 2017 – JMJ Group, Japan Tobacco, Manikchand Group, Swedish Match, Swisher International
February 28, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Elwyn SEEDS Receives Support from the “Books Across Pennsylvania” Campaign
- Elwyn’s Autumn Scramble for Autism
- Top Dermatologist in Texas, Dr. Ted Lain, Provides A Useful Guide On Sunscreens
- A Huge Step Up From The Competition On The Local Market
- ScriptABC Will Help You Find the Best Scripts Out There
Recent Comments