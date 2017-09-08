Every piece of jewelry is an important element in bridal ornaments for women. However, necklace sets play a significant role. Necklaces make women look appealing and graceful. There are numerous choices of necklaces for women in India. The Internet has made the world a small town again, making it easier to buy fashion necklaces for women online at the comfort of your home. We have listed a few of the most popular models for your reference.

Chokers:

Chokers have never gone out of the fashion trend. These look always pretty and catchy as they are close to your neck and are attention grabbers. These can also be paired up with layered necklaces. There are few designs in chokers which can be used as armlets as well.

Different Style Necklaces

Styling suggestions

Outfit: Traditional low neck dresses

Hair: Up do or loose hair

Occasion: Engagement or Wedding

Boho Necklaces:

Traditionally these are called bohemian. These are made up of natural materials and mostly look earthy. Boho necklaces for girls are among one of the trending fashions these days.

Styling suggestions

Outfit: Shirts or High neck floor length trendy Kurtis

Hair: Loose hair

Occasion: Date or Get-together

Flower Necklace:

These are the newest addition to the jewelry industry. These are made up of fresh flowers and beads to get the tribal look. Flower necklaces are mostly used for bridal showers. These are handmade few hours before the occasion to retain the freshness. There are a lot of designs available in flower necklace set online as well as in physical stores in India

Styling suggestion:

Outfit: Sarees or half sarees(Yellow or Red go well)

Hair: Traditional Braid

Occasion: Bridal Shower

So beautiful ladies out there, while buying necklaces make sure you choose them as per your occasion and outfit and you would never go wrong. If you want to look perfect with your jewelry, try not to ignore the tiny details while selecting necklaces. After all, life is too short to wear boring jewelry.