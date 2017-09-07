Cambridge, MA and Los Angeles, CA; 07, September 2017: Children’s author and wildlife investigator Jake G. Panda has partnered with sound specialist Roger Rittner and Pulp Radio™ to bring his rip-roaring adventures “The Endangered Files” to headphones everywhere. The first tale, “The Case of the Cursed Dodo,” is a hilarious wild and woolly mystery designed to teach young listeners about the serious topic of endangered species in a fun and informative way.

This unique audio book, recorded in the Enhanced-O-Rama, follows Jake and a cast of endangered animals on a wild and woolly globe-trotting adventure involving a lost suitcase, a green bird, and a bunch of double-crossing critters all hot on the trail of The Cursed Dodo. It features the vocal talents of Michael McConnahie, Bobb Lynes, J. W. Terry, Dave Mallow, Molly Brandenburg, Antoinette Attell, Chris Cabrera, Barbara Watkins, and Miss Peggy Judy.

“The Case of the Cursed Dodo” is now available for digital download or as a deluxe three CD set. Adventurous listeners can check out a sample chapter and learn more by visiting: http://www.endangeredfiles.com

Jake G. Panda has been called “a hardboiled Winnie-the-Pooh.” He works in the protection business at Wildlife’s Last Resort, a flophouse for endangered animals. He’s the hotel snoops. The resident fuzz. He jots down his adventures with the help of a successful New England screenwriter who prefers to keep a low profile.

Roger Rittner is an award-winning communicator and producer of audio programming for National Public Radio, local Los Angeles radio stations, and commercial clients. Roger also created the Variety Arts Radio Theatre, which recreated old-time radio shows as live stage productions for more than 10 years at Los Angeles’ Variety Arts Center. “The Case of the Cursed Dodo” and his other radio dramas can be found at http://www.pulpradio.net/Case_of_the_Cursed_Dodo.html

The Pulp Radio™ cast and crew are accomplished voice and sound effects artists, and audio production professionals. You’ve heard their work in hundreds of films and television shows, radio commercials, and video games.

For Media Contact:

Jake G. Panda

Author and Wildlife Investigator

jakegpanda@gmail.com

www.endangeredfiles.com