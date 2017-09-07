UK Commercial Insurance Distribution 2017″, report provides an in-depth study into the trends of commercial insurance distribution. The report discusses the influence of the differing purchasing behaviors of SMEs compared to larger corporate businesses, and pays particular attention to the role and strategies of brokers within product distribution. It also addresses the challenges in the market and the impact of technology on consumer channel preferences, before concluding with a distribution forecast for the coming years.
Commercial insurance remains a highly competitive market, and the distribution of its products continues to evolve and vary. Brokers hold the highest share of the commercial market despite incremental growth in the other channels. The SME market has been driving this change, with more of these types of businesses opting to purchase insurance directly from their provider. These SMEs require less comprehensive insurance coverage, meaning a more simplistic and efficient offering is adequate.
Scope
Brokers dominate the distribution of commercial insurance with a 77.1% share of the market.
Brokers of all capacities are keen to improve their online propositions to provide an enhanced level of customer service.
Underinsurance is a problem within the SME space, with significant proportions citing price and a general lack of knowledge or product awareness as the reasons for forgoing adequate insurance cover.
UK Commercial Insurance Distribution 2017: Ken Research
