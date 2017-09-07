If you are looking for officespace, no matter which size, it is best to rent an office at a Business Center. Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees.

This is a perfect solution if you want to expand your business to a different region. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. There are no launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. So why even rent anything else? Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting says, the availability of offices at a Business Center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore De Soet Consulting offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, De Soet Consulting offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.