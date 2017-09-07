VISA GLOBAL LOGISTICS – ITALY ENTERS INTO JV WITH NAVIGATORS LOGISTICS – INDIA

NEW DELHI: When two conglomerates decide to work together, the aim always is to grow mutually and reach higher standards. And if this tie-up is between companies from different countries, then the goals are even bigger – to create a global presence for both partners.

Navigators Logistics Ltd is over a decade old Leading Freight forwarding company in India with active 12+ branches covering all major Airports / Seaports in India is now entering into strategic Joint Venture with Visa Global Logistics – Italy with its Group Head Office in Sydney, which is Australia’s largest, privately-owned freight forwarder.

Navigators is uniquely positioned to handle Door to Door deliveries for all kinds of International Cargo to/from Worldwide to India including Food products, perishables, Building Material, heavy Over dimensional Plant & Machinery etc.

Visa Global Group has over 45 offices covering more than 12 countries with presence in over 30 countries through strategic partnerships.

The International Freight forwarding Sector/ Industry has not seen much foreign direct investment in the last few years and the scenario seems to be changing in the Post GST positive reforms.

But now both companies can ideally complement each other and help mutually increase their presence on the Europe-India and Australia-Indian trade lanes.

The New JV was formally launched in an event in Delhi by the Italian Ambassador to India, His Excellency Mr Lorenzo Angeloni followed by similar events on 7th and 8th September 2017 in Pune and Mumbai respectively by Italian Consul General Mr Ugo Ciarlatani and Italian Chamber of Commerce Secretary General, Mr Claudio Maffioletti, with Navigators and Visa marking its Network, which will be now called “Navigators Visa Global Logistics Ltd (NVGL)”.

At the JV event the Italian Ambassador to India, His Excellency Mr Lorenzo Angeloni Said “I am very Happy as India and Italy have had good relations and ties and with this joint venture I hope to see the two countries getting into more Business and we are in a very positive mind that the Italian – Indian relations shine together through this merger”

Mr Andrea Gandolfo Country Manager – VGL Said “We are very happy to have this joint venture with a Navigators Logistics as they are a likeminded and hard working, it also helps us expand in this beautiful country India as we are a big family to be called as NVGL”

Navigators was incorporated in December 2004 when two close friends in their mid-twenties, Vaibhav Verma and Stanley Gomez, turned their friendship into a business partnership.

From there on the journey has being full of challenges but with successful growth, and today they are well positioned with 200+ professionals in their rolls with a client base of over 1500 within India including some Fortune 500 companies.

Navigators has being growing at a CAGR of 30-35% year-on-year with expansions within Indian shores. However the promoters’ vision was always to create their own niche by becoming a multinational corporation covering the entire Indian Subcontinent.

According to Vaibhav Verma (Director Navigators), Navigators with the Visa experience and wide network plans to further expand their presence in Indian subcontinent with new offices in not only India but other neighboring countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh. It eyes a growth of over 50-65% CAGR basis joint through the joint offices of both Navigators India and Visa.

Stanley Gomez (Director Navigators) added that NVGL plans to re-position its market share and positioning specially in Indo-Italian Trade Lane. The present Italian entity has deeper knowledge about Indian business and employs several Indians in their Italian offices, and this will help the joint venture to grow as a dominant player in Indo-Italian Trade lane.

Visa Global has experience of over 35 years operating in International Door to Door Freight solutions with its own Fleet of Transport and State of Art Technology Platform “One Track” enabling its Global Customers to track their shipment right from production Lines to final delivery in another country / continent. It entered the multinational freight forwarding scene in 1982.

From various strengths and markets, its directors Vittorio Tarchi, Simon Hardwidge, Garth Harris and George Schirato managed to get state-of-the-art technology and at the same time, built one of Australia’s largest, privately-owned freight forwarders.

The focus was on Australia and New Zealand though the outlook was global with an international presence. Its business is to provide freight forwarding, clearance services and land-based movement into and out of Australia and New Zealand. It has strategically located offices in each state to provide container movement expediency from ship to their customers.

The VISA GLOBAL SPA Italian forwarder, a fully owned subsidiary of VISA GLOBAL Australia which is one of the largest privately-owned freight forwarder in Australia has fully owned offices in countries like Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Visa Group partner Vittorio said: “I am extremely excited to announce the Joint Venture between the VISA group and the Navigators Logistics. I started the VISA group back in 1982 with a vision to revolutionize the otherwise complacent logistics industry. We offered relevant, legitimate supply chain solutions. We brought back service. We supported it by state-of-the-art technology. And we worked really hard.”

He added that Visa located its offices in different parts of the world to provide container movement expediency from ship to our customers, and “we always wanted a bigger presence in India. I think it is an opportune moment for us to join hands with Navigators Logistics who share the same vision and values as we at VISA group do.”