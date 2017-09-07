Roposo, the first-of-its-kind ‘TV by the People’ social platform in India for every #Desi story, is continuing its efforts of adding a fun element to messages with quirky stickers and GIFs. In its latest offering, Roposo will provide a free #Desi Stickers pack with 48 funny and witty stickers that depict the different moods of millennial Indians, to add some light-hearted entertainment to iMessage conversations. The sticker pack will be available only to iPhone users who have the Roposo app downloaded on their devices. The brightly designed stickers, with great artwork and catchy fonts, can be used to add a little drama to any conversation via iMessage.

Covering every mood and emotion, the 48 pack #Desi Stickers set is the ideal accompaniment of modern chats and conversations. Typical feelings and expressions cannot always be expressed in words. Roposo’s stickers fill this void by adding the exact visual emotion to support the text.

Commenting on the latest offering, Mayank Bhangadia, CEO & Co-founder, Roposo, said, “Millennials, who form the core of Roposo’s user base, believe in communicating more through minimum characters. This is precisely why emoticons, memes and personalised stickers have gained widespread popularity the world over. However, there is still a gap in the market when it comes to stickers with an Indian flavour. As a brand that understands the pulse of young Indians, we decided to offer an exciting bouquet of relatable and quirky stickers through which our users can communicate better with their network. The launch is in line with our ceaseless attempts at making social interactions as engaging, thrilling, and addictive for our users as possible.”

Roposo, in its latest avatar of ‘TV by the People’, has provided its users with a platform that offers a unique TV-like browsing experience with hands-free scrolling and a full-screen view. Its theme-based interface provides an ideal platform for homegrown stories. With over 4 million users that are growing by the minute, Roposo aims to further capture the imagination of the new Indian in a global yet inherently #desi way with this new sticker pack.

Roposo – TV by the People is a unique platform where people express visually with homemade videos and photos. The app offers a seamless browsing experience with user-generated channels. Users can watch what is relevant to them and at the same time connect with a wide audience from around the globe. With its interesting post creation and editing tools, users can share their life, showcase their unrevealed talents, and voice their opinion on things that matter.

Its user-base of 4 million makes Roposo a promising business platform for skilled home sellers from pan-India. With over 4 million screen views per day and 4,50,000 posts a month, the venture has established itself as a niche player in the Indian digital space. A brand of Relevant E-solutions headquartered in Gurgaon, Roposo is the brainchild of three IIT Delhi alumni, Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.