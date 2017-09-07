Killeen, TX 2017/ Press Release – Rejuvenate your skin with the soothing massage services offered by Blonde Salon & Spa. The Killeen, TX based salon offers a myriad of massages to choose from. The gentle strokes on your skin help to relax and improve the functioning of your body.

Massage Services Offered

Swedish Massage – It is the most common form of massage treatment that does not include deep muscle work and helps to reduce stress.

Therapeutic Massage – This is suggested to the people who suffer from joint pain. It includes controlled breathing, stretching, trigger point release and deep massage.

Hot Stone Massage – The heated stones used in this massage help to relieve stress and tension from the muscle joint and circulate the flow of blood.

Prenatal Pampering – For the would-be mothers, this massage is a bliss. Specific attention is given to the lower back and feet of the mother. The massage is usually recommended for women in 2nd and 3rd trimester.

Medi Cupping – The massage therapist use VacuTherapies™ tools to carry out the procedure. The suction helps to maintain the balance of the body.

About The Massage Therapist At Blonde Salon & Spa

Ms Kordula Wherry is a certified medical massage therapist and practitioner of Reiki as well as Cranio-Sacral Therapy. She lays emphasis on providing relief to the clients suffering from neck and low back pain. She holds specialization in numerous methodologies such as Myoskeletal Alignment, Neuro Kinetic Therapy, Orthopedic Massage and Fibromyalgia.

Benefits Of Massage Therapy –

Improves the lost range of motion

Enhances immunity

Increases flexibility of joint

Reduces atrophy in muscles

Promotes tissue regeneration

Helps to recover from an injury

Improves oxygen absorption

Aids athletes to prepare for field

Blonde Salon & Spa provides high-quality beauty services in Killeen, TX. To know more about their services, call at (254) 501 – 3930 or visit 1900 Elms Rd. Suite 105, Killeen, TX 76543. For further details, you can also log on to http://modblonde.com