A1 Quality Transmission & Auto Repair is a family-owned business located in Richardson, Texas. Our team of professionals have the experience and knowledge to diagnose and repair all of your automotive needs with no surprises or hidden costs. We specialize in transmission repair of vehicles from all makes and models. Here at A1 Quality Transmission we take pride in our work and back it up with surperior services in a timely and professional manner. Your vehicle will be repaired right the first time. We will also help you save money. Customer satisfaction is our focus. We can take care of it all. Let our professionals handle your routine car maintenance like oil changes and brake jobs.