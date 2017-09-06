Santamedical is the brand known for its class apart devices and now it has come up with pocket otoscope which is quite handy, easy to carry, got three specula, powerful magnifying glass and 2.5V halogen lamp.

Quality of medical equipments plays a great role in evincing the efficacy of these devices as it can affect the health of the user hence it’s always suggested to buy only approved and certified devices from a trusted brand. One such established brand in health care sector is Santamedical have experience of several years and millions of happy customers all over the world.

Santamedical umbrellas a wide range of health care devices such as aneroid BP Monitor, wrist digital BP Monitor, tens unit, electrode pads, finger pulse oximeter, massagers and many others. Recently, the label has introduced Pocket Otoscope for professionals which already has created a lot of buzz and is expected to gain high demand especially from medical professionals.

What Is Otoscope?

The Otoscope is a medical instrument coined for visual examination of eardrum and the passage of ear canal. Otoscope consists a magnifying glass, helpful to give a crisp and clear view of even tiny tissues and foreign partials ( if any) in ear. It’s the most basic device for ENT specialists.

How Would Santamedical Pocket Otoscope Be Helpful?

• Handy: With it’s compact size and 11.2-ounce weight, the device is easy to carry and it runs on two “C” batteries enhancing its portability. Along the Otoscope comes it’s hard case making this equipment travel friendly.

• Reusable Specula: The device comes with three reusable specula, making this single device suffice for multiple users.

• Magnifying Glass: It features a powerful magnifying glass, helpful in giving a clear view inside the ear.

• Halogen Lamp: The darkness inside the ear hinders in giving the clear view, but this otoscope is loaded with a 2.5V halogen lamp, making the diagnosing quite easy and error-free.

With little guidance even layman would easily be able to use this otoscope, presently Santamedical Pocket Otoscope is available on Amazon & Walmart.