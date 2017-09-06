Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) September 6, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was named Semiconductor Distributor of the Year 2016 by Vishay for the Americas. The announcement was made at the Electronic Distribution Show (EDS) held at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized by the Vishay management team. This has truly been a joint effort between Future’s marketing, sales, engineering and operational teams alongside the Vishay Semiconductor product divisions. Our thanks go to all of the Vishay individuals who support Future on a daily basis,” said Anthony Alberga, Vice-President of Discretes Marketing for Future Electronics.

Alberga added, “We have worked closely with Vishay for many years and 2017 is also shaping up to be a successful year. We look forward to continue promoting the Vishay Semiconductor product portfolio through the balance of the year and for many years to come.”

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

