The revolutionary ice cream store will offer a unique experience in product, environment, and flavor.

For Immediate Release –September 1st, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA: Cold Rolled Ice Cream Co., a brand-new store featuring unique, innovative, and freshly made ice cream, will make it’s debut on Saturday September 2nd, 2017 in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue. The company was founded by four gentlemen with a passion for fine ice cream, and after traveling the world sampling, tasting, and experiencing as much ice cream as they could, decided on a preparation process from the Far East known as “Thai rolled ice cream” for their frozen creations.

Founders Tim Hinds, Paul Silver, Takayuki Fujiwara, and Terry Guo bring the unique Thai rolled ice cream technique to life in the posh, trendy fashion area of L.A. Each of the men has a long-time passion for agile ice cream technology, along with a favorite Cold Rolled ice cream creation. From Matcha Green Tea to Pistachio, and from Mint Chip Monster to Red Eye, there are infinite flavor possibilities available for everyone to experience.

The rolled ice cream is prepared on a chilled plate that is cooled to -15 degrees Fahrenheit, and it is freshly made for each and every order, right in front of their patrons. Every flavor is customized to the personal tastes of the customer, and everything from the latest trend flavors to the tried and true classics are available. The customer is in charge at Cold Rolled Ice Cream Co. – there is no chalk board of pre-made flavors from which to order but instead, every serving is made to order to the customer’s liking.

The new store for Cold Rolled Ice Cream Co. offers something for everyone and provides a unique experience in product and in environment: There is an ice cream workshop on-site, complete with interactive elements like street artist wall murals and an ice cream preparation viewing area.

Cold Rolled Ice Cream Co. will make it’s debut on Saturday September 2nd, 2017 in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue. To learn more about the new company, its owners, and its unique ice cream, interested parties can visit the official company website at www.coldrolledicecream.com.