Delhi NCR: Ananda Group, India’s leading dairy foods brand, launched its first television campaign on the lines of its brand proposition: “Anand Karo!”. The TV campaign conceptualised by Singapore based, advertising and marketing agency, Bates CHI & Partners, showcases the diverse products of Ananda through a heart-warming family story, which will be closely followed by extensive 360 degree communication across electronic, print, radio, outdoor and digital across North India.

The campaign focusses on an elderly relative visiting the house, a role played by veteran actor Sudhir Pandey, praising the flavors of farm fresh dairy products without knowing the fact that the food products being served are of ‘Ananda’. When the products are unveiled at the end, the ad campaign shows happy and smiling faces, cherishing delightful dishes prepared with ‘Ananda’ products.

On the launch announcement of the TV Campaign, Mr. R. S. Dixit, Chairman, Ananda Group, said, “at Ananda, our first priority is always health and goodness, and we aim to put that very goodness straight from “farm to fork”, and on the tables of families everywhere. This campaign focuses on that promise and shows how, through our products, we are bringing smiles and joy into every household, bringing our brand proposition ‘Anand Karo!’ to life.”

The man who conceptualised this campaign, Mr. V. S. Srikanth, CEO, Bates CHI & Partners, opined, “when the makers of a product truly believe in the product, it makes our job a lot easier, and Ananda truly has great products that we hope to introduce to more people through this campaign. We were propelled by Mr. Dixit and his team, who had a clear vision on how they wanted to position the brand in an extremely commoditised market. ‘Anand Karo!’ helped us create a fresh story backed by real insight, brought alive in an interesting and effective manner.”

The campaign will be closely followed by communication that will cover all of Ananda’s products and product innovations and convey Ananda’s promise of health, goodness and quality.

A radio jingle, “Ananda Anand Karo!”, sung by Kailash Kher, has been on air preceding the campaign and sets the tone for the brand.