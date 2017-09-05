True to its ethos of innovation & portability, Portronics has added a very innovative Smartphone accessory called Diski which is an Apple certified (MFI) 4-in-1 Card Reader and it is much more than a simple card reader.

Since smartphones are restricted to a limited memory, typically which is very precious to you, whether IOS or Android. Restricted memory availability in your phone does not allow you to click pictures and take new videos, watch your favorite movies, download YouTube videos, or download tons of music. You also have to always clean up the memory in your Smartphone by storing away or deleting your precious pictures / music files. You cannot use your large screen phone to watch multiple movies or TV series because of limited memory. So you fancy upgrading to a phone with larger memory but somehow you postpone the expensive plan and live with the problem. Also you find sharing music/video files not as easy as doing it on pen drive and laptop.

Here is the ultimate solution to all the memory woes. Portronics brings Diski- a 4-in-1 All-Purpose Card Reader; a single small pocket friendly simple plug and play product can solve all these three problems for you. Steps in Portronics It is a perfect on-the-go companion which will work with all your smart devices connector types – USB, micro USB, Type C and Apple’s Lightning (MFI certified).

As a Flash Drive:

It is not only an extendable offline memory OTG device that stores data manually; it can also backup your photos and videos AUTOMATICALLY. Here Diski can be used as a flash drive by using camera of “IUSB” App Store App (required only for Apple devices). You can also manage all your Data directly on the IOS-Devices (for e.g. create, copy, move, delete, rename, open files, Backup and restore the contact list). For Android devices you can simply use phone camera without need for any app. This gives you upto 256GB additional memory to use in real time.

Compatibility:

Diski is one easy plug & play device that fits all type of smart phones & devices with any of the four ports: Lightning connector is for iOS devices like iPhones, iPods, iPads; Micro USB connector is for Android phones and Digital Cameras; USB connector is for computers/Mac; Type-C connector is for Macbook Pro and other Type-C devices & phones.

It support all file format types .txt, msoffice files, pdf, jpg, gif, tiff, png, bmp, mp4, mov, 3gp, wmv, mp3, wav, aac, etc.

Diski works with your iPhone 5, 5s, 6, 6+, 6s, 6s+, SE, 7, 7+, iPad (iOS 8.0 or higher), Mac OS X 10.6+, Windows 7/8/10 Windows, and Android 5.1 and Above

Versatile:

Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader is a plug and play accessory does not require installation of any drivers. You need to simply buy any good quality 8GB to 256GB SD card (not included with Diski) of your choice of memory capacity and insert it into Diski and you are good to go.

A Micro USB connector for android devices so that any android smartphone can make use of Diski.

USB connector for all Personal Computers, Laptops and Macs.

Diski is also equipped with type C connector and supports all the type C USB devices.

With IOS app iUSB, you can manage all your images, videos and files on an IOS device. For Android and Type C smartphones, simply use the file manager and no app is required. Please note that as per Apple`s policy does not allow you to copy any iTunes music or movie to any external device.

High-Speed Data Transfer:

Diski – an Apple Certified connector guarantees fast and stable data transfers. For example a single HD movie of around 1GB size only needs about 1 minute to be stored on Diski. Its data reading speed is 20 to 27 milliseconds while writing speed is 11 to 20 ms making watching that movie a real time buffering-free experience.

Faster Data Transfer Speed & Higher Reliability:

Data access and transfer is at a very high speed and you’ll virtually not feel that Diski is an external card reader. You can take videos and pictures from your Smartphone and directly store them on Diski, freeing you from any stress of memory-full alerts.

While transferring content speed is critical and reliability is a must. Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader keeps both of them usually higher compared to many card readers in the market.

When devices like electronic cameras connected to the computer directly, they transport information at the cost of their own battery. If during transfer, the battery completely drains out, the information may be lost. In such cases also Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader will be very helpful. If, however, the memory card is corrupted using Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader user can attempt data recovery.

Pricing and Availability:

Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader is one of the must have accessory for all iPhone, iPad and Android smart phone power user and also for all photographers etc. Portronics has released this card reader with a price tag of INR 2,999 only with 6 months of Portronics warranty. Diski is available in silver colour and weighs only 100 grams. Available in both stores and online marketplaces, you can grab your Diski 4-in-1 Card Reader from Portronics official site right now from https://www.portronics.com/innovative-products/diski.html