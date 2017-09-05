According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aramid paper market is attractive with opportunities in application segments, including electrical insulation and honeycomb. The global aramid paper market is expected to reach an estimated $637.1 million by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for aramid paper in dry transformers, generators, motors and honeycomb materials for the composites industry.

In this market, electrical insulation, honeycomb, and communication equipment are the major end use application segments. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the honeycomb application will show above average growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Within the global aramid paper market, the electrical insulation segment is expected to remain the largest market in terms of value and volume consumption because of its unique combination of excellent electrical, dialectical, thermal, and mechanical properties than other substitutes such as fish, ceramic, and kraft paper.

By product type, meta and para are the major types of aramid paper used in different applications. Meta aramid paper is expected to be the largest market by value and volume due to its attractive properties of inherent dielectric strength, mechanical toughness, thermal stability, chemical compatibility, cryogenic capabilities, radiation, and flame resistance

Europe is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume. APAC is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of cellulose nanofiber aramid paper by using meta aramid fiber and cellulose nanofiber which enhances the tensile index, tear index, and interlayer bonding strength by 2.04 times, 2.36 times and 3 times, respectively. The Du Pont, Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd, Shenzhen LongPont, and X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd are among the major suppliers of the aramid paper market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aramid paper market by product type, application, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report, entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aramid Paper Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the global aramid paper market by end use application segment, type, and region, as follows:

By End Use Application Segment (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011-2022):

• Electrical Insulation

• Honeycomb

• Communication Equipment and Others

By Product Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011- 2022):

• Meta Aramid Paper

• Para Aramid Paper

By Region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2011-2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 125-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. .What are some of the most promising, high-growth trends in the global aramid paper market by type (para aramid paper, and meta aramid paper), by end use application segment (electrical insulation, honeycomb, and communication equipment others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activities haves transpired in the last 5 years in this market and what impact have they had on the industry?