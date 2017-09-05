MerrickDamon Real Estate is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with Estella’s Brilliant Bus, nonprofit organization, at the Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, on November 08, 2017, at Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida.

Estella’s Brilliant Bus provides a mobile instructional technology and training system that creates opportunities for self-paced educational learning. Estella’s Brilliant Bus mobile computer lab has provided free, computer-based tutoring for thousands of students since 2011.The bus travels to schools, shelters and community centers throughout Palm Beach County, Florida.

“Estella Brillant Bus mission to help the underprivileged in Florida has continued to be a great source of inspiration to many people and I am glad to announce that a part of the proceeds from the conference will be provided to support their efforts,” said Merrick Damon Williams, Founder and CEO of MerrickDamon Real Estate.

“We serve children starting with age 3 all the way through senior citizens, based on what the needs are. We are bringing the learning and the technology to the neighborhoods, where they all can benefit. It’s not just a bus, it’s a movement. And we’re going to keep making a difference”, said founder Estella Pyfrom.

Keep it Moving Real Estate Conference registration is now open. Early Bird General Registration starts at $59 per person and includes CE’s, all conference access, catered lunch, swag bag, and an evening networking reception. To learn more, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.

About MerrickDamon Real Estate:

With more than 50 combined years’ of experience and more than 1 billion dollars in sales, MerrickDamon Real Estate is deeply rooted in the residential marketplace. Our list of clients includes some of the most influential people across the globe. Our team has a long track record built on the foundation of success, instinctual ability to identify market trends, and a relaxed, confident, personal business style that has made us the right choice for many. For more information about MerrickDamon Real Estate, visit www.merrickdamon.com.