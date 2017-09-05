Ear infection is caused by allergies, smoking or excess mucus. The main symptoms of the ear infection are fever, trouble hearing, fluid from ears etc. Sometimes it become very painful and can cause major damage to your middle ear and inner ear. So it is very important to timely identify such infection and consult a doctor.

For the management of ear disorders ear examination is necessary. A device named otoscope is used for the diagnosis of ear infection. Professional Otoscope provides a clear view of the ear canal. An otoscope generally contains a magnifying lens and a source of light. The examination through otoscope does not require any preparation. If ear infection is frequent to a person then a doctor may suggest to buy an otoscope.

Importance of diagnosing ear infection

The major cause behind the ear infection is the bacterial or viral infection that affects the middle ear. Ear infections are mostly common in young children. Your children may have ear infection then to check their ear you can purchase otoscope. It is the most useful device that helps you in identifying ear infection. Doctors use the otoscope for ear examination. The Otoscope is used to identify redness, fluid, swelling or pus like fluid in middle ear or eardrum. There may be built up of wax in ear canal.

Best Option Available

Among the variety of otoscopes Santamedical Professional Otoscope with Hard Plastic Case is the best available option to you. A Otoscope generally has a head and handle. It has a pin contact fitting otoscope head. Also you get swivel magnifying lens and three specula which are reusable. With all these accessories a 2.5 Halogen lamp is also provided. For its working it only require 2 “C” batteries. For safely storage of this device it has hard plastic case packing. This product is available to you only in $45.95 which is very much desirable in comparison to the benefits offered by this otoscope. With proper maintenance and care an otoscope can give you years of services.