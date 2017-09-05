Armor materials refer to the materials which are used to strengthen and upgrade the armor. These armor materials are used in various armors such as helmet, vest, vehicle and others. Several global armor material manufacturers are developing and manufacturing light weight and durable armor materials. These lightweight armor systems are more effective in complex situations.

Market Size and Forecast

Global armor materials market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Additionally, the market of Armor Materials Market was held at a valuation of USD 8.9 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach 13.2 Billion by the end of 2024. This significant growth of the armor materials market can be attributed to rising security concerns. Further, development and manufacturing of advance armor and weapons is expected to strengthen the growth of armor materials market.

In the regional platform, North America is the largest market in the term of market share of overall armor materials market. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market of armor materials is majorly driven by the rising demand for homeland security. U.S.is expected to contribute significant revenue to Global Armor Materials Market during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced armor system for military applications is likely to drive the growth of armor materials market in the country.

Asia Pacific armor materials market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. Further, the market of armor materials in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for armor materials in Asia Pacific is expected to get escalated by the ongoing military modernization programs. Increase in defense budgets is envisioned to positively impact the growth of armor materials market. Moreover, rising terrorism activities in Asia Pacific countries are expected to fuel the demand for armor materials during the forecast period.

Based on product, Global Armor Materials Market is further segmented into metal & alloys, ceramic & composites, Para-aramid fibers, fiberglass and ultra-high molecular polyethylene. The metals & alloys segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period due to their low cost. However, ceramic & composites segment is forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global armor materials market into the following segments:

By Product

Metal & Alloys

Ceramic & Composites

Para-Aramid Fibers

Fiberglass

Ultra-high Molecular Polyethylene

By Application

Vehicle Armor

Aerospace Armor

Military Armor

Civil Armor

Others

By Region

Global armor materials market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea & Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and North Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa & Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Rising security concerns in various nations are driving the growth of the global armor materials market. Further, increasing terrorist activities across the globe are anticipated to increase the demand for armor materials during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing defense budgets and modernization of military is anticipated to augment the growth of the armor materials market. Further, research & development of advanced armor materials such as light weight syntactic armor material (L SAM) is envisioned to bolster the growth of armor materials market.

In contrast, the high cost of production is expected to limit the growth of global armor materials market during the forecast period. Further, fluctuations in the raw material price are likely to hamper the growth of the armor material markets globally. Apart from this, stringent government regulations limiting the clients of manufacturers are expected to negatively impact the expansion of the armor materials market.

Key Players

