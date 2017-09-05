September 05, Mumbai : The city witnessed a fanfare book launch event wherein renowned performer Abu Malik launched his book ‘Rantings of a Mad Man’ in association with Topnotch Events and publishing company Notion Press. The event was graced by his brother and famous music composer Anu Malik.

Abu Malik has turned his WhatsApp Group chats into a book. In the rib-tickling book, Abuisims, as the author calls his words of wisdom, question popular perceptions and burst several myths in the process of unearthing life’s vital truths.

From the style of writing to the fact that the entire book is written on WhatsApp, everything about the book is unique hence even the launch event was done in style. During the event, SnG Comedy, one of India’s leading group of professional stand up hosted an hour long podcast with the author for their weekly podcast — “The Big Question”, wherein he discussed the interesting topics mentioned in the book.

Speaking at the event Abu Malik said, “Through this book, I have tried to communicate that we should enjoy each day to the fullest without taking it too seriously. The book also highlights the impact of widely used connecting medium ‘WhatsApp’ and how it has changed our way of communication. I hope readers across all groups find this book relevant and relatable.’’

Chief guest Anu Malik congratulated the author for coming up with such an important and brave book which unveils the naked truth of many common practices surrounded by us. The book is currently available at bookstores, Amazon, Flipkart and Infibeam.

Other celebrity guests at the event included Tusshar Kapoor, Raju Srivastav, Mohammed Morani and his wife Lucky Morani.

About the Author

Abu Malik is the pioneer of live show business in India. He has produced and performed nearly 10,000 shows around the globe, with every Bollywood superstar, singer and live performer.

The writer belongs to a musical family; he is the son of yesteryear music director Sardar, Malik. His elder brother is the famous music director Anu Malik and his younger brother is Dabboo Malik, also a music director. His maternal uncle is the famous writer, the late Hasrat Jaipuri. Belonging to a family of artistes, writing comes naturally to Abu Malik, with a touch of comic flair.

Although Abu technically resides in Mumbai, he is always traveling around the globe performing shows. His preferred writing medium is his phone on which he notes down his thoughts and stories. He is married with two children, who have inherited Abu’s creative ability.

Abu believes in everything and everybody. His philosophy in life is nothing matters as we are all headed towards nothing.