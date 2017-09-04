The effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas and other parts of the country for a long time to come. Understanding this plight, Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, a Dallas based federal litigation law firm, wants to offer help and support to its Houston clients severely affected by the devastating floods.

“All of us are in shock by the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey; while there is only so much each individual can do to help fellow Texans, we are looking for ways to help our many clients in Houston in this time of crisis. Our Firm’s partners, including Bill McMurrey and Lynette Byrd, have decided to write off outstanding invoices or reduce or waive some or all of future legal expenses to our valued clients in the Houston area that have been severely affected by flooding. We understand that this is only a small contribution given the magnitude of the devastation, but we hope to make a difference for at least some of those that are going through this tragedy.” Dr. Nick Oberheiden, Managing Partner

“It is a no brainer that Texans have to help Texans and one way that we want to express our sympathy and compassion is to make our Houston clients severely affected by flooding to worry about one thing less, that is, in light of their many other problems, how they will pay for their legal services. We are proud to serve our clients in their time of personal and professional need not just with words but with action.” Bill McMurrey, Partner

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

With corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Oberheiden & McMurrey LLP assists its clients with healthcare compliance, healthcare fraud defense, criminal law, federal investigations, and business litigation. The Firm’s team is made up of senior counsel and former Department of Justice prosecutors and routinely defends cases before the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Defense (DOD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Secret Service. Our legal team focuses its efforts to help healthcare executives, physicians, business owners, toxicology labs, blood and DNA centers, pharmacies, physician syndications, hospitals, and other medical professionals with a range of legal issues tied to healthcare fraud, business litigation, trial preparation, and federal investigations.

For more information about Oberheiden & McMurrey, to speak to an attorney, or to schedule a legal consultation, please call us today at 214-469-9009 or visit our website www.federal-lawyer.com

Any information in this press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. This information may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. Reading of this information does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee similar future outcomes. Oberheiden & McMurrey is a Texas LLP with headquarters in Dallas.

CONTACT:

Company: Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Address: Dallas, Texas

Phone: 214-469-9009