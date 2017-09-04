Gone are the days when beauty pageants were only about aspiring boys and girls who want to make it big in the tinsel town. With the beauty market expanding leaps and bounds, pageants of all sorts have come into existence. Motherhood Jewel in the Crown is one such beauty pageant which is quite popular among the married women of all age groups.

Entrepreneur Kavita Malhotra is the brain behind bringing this pageant – Motherhood Jewel in the Crown to life that aspires hundreds of married women to participate in the contest along with their kids. Says Kavita, “The pageant allows women who are sensitive to express their inner-self and come forward to achieve their dream for a career alongside her family or reigniting their lost skills and vision and age is no bar for a vision to be achieved.”

Hosted under the aegis of Crowning Glory ‘Motherhood Jewel in the Crown’, is a high calibre event that showcases expressions by women and shares their vision about motherhood and their dreams. The event was attended by high profile celebrities, performances, and a panel of credible dignitaries and amply covered by media and press.

30-year old Avneet Sethi along with her four year son Hridayaansh Sethi bagged the 2017 title of Motherhood Jewel in the Crown. Avneet is a Delhi based homemaker and a graduate from Delhi University who has also been a professional teacher earlier. The pageant had an esteemed jury comprised of prominent names that included actor Mukesh Tyagi, stylist Sylvie Rodgers, designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Amit Talwar, celebrity dietician Varun Katyal, Skinplus owner and senior dermatologist Dr D M Mahajan and therapist Edna Rose . While talking to media actor Mukesh Tyagi said, “It was amazing to see super moms who were well groomed of international standard beauty pageants, out on competing for the crown.” The chief guest of the pageant was eminent Hindi poet Mrs Renu Shahnawaz Hussain while other dignitaries who attended included makeover artist Meenakshi Dutt with hubby Umesh Dutt, designer Leena Bidani with hubby Vikas, Bharti Taneja, Parull Mahajan, Ratan Kaul, stylist Anuj Lalwani, designer Pragati Nagpal with hubby Pankaj Nagpal and socialite Pooja and Renu Chabra

The host of the show Kavita with her sauve hubby Sanjeev Malhotra took personal care of all the guests and made sure that all have a great evening.