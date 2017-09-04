Vacuum concentrators are simply coalition of vacuum and centrifugal force. Further, vacuum concentrators are used to boost evaporation speed of different small samples. Vacuum concentrators are generally consists of two major components such as vacuum tight rotor chamber and microprocessor controller. These are used for the concentration of liquid solute samples in order to concentrate them into solid or wet pellet state. Moreover, vacuum concentrators are highly used in areas including biology, pharmaceutical research, microbiology and analytical chemical laboratories. Vacuum concentrators are also used for drug preparation purposes.

Market Size & Forecast

Global vacuum concentrators market is anticipated to grow at robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Technological advancement in healthcare sector and growing adoption of vacuum concentrators in pharmaceutical industries are some of the dynamic factors which are expected to escalate the growth of global vacuum concentrators market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, global vacuum concentrators market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is expected to grow at an extraordinary pace during the forecast period. This growth of vacuum concentrators market in this region can be attributed to factors such as growing food & beverages industries and presence of leading vacuum manufacturing companies such as Labconco in this region. Moreover, U.S is likely to be the major contributor to the growth of vacuum concentrators market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market of vacuum concentrators during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising development pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries in Asian countries. Additionally, Europe region is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of vacuum concentrators in chemical industries in this region. Furthermore, U.S. and Canada are the key countries which are expected to be driving the growth of vacuum concentrators market in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global vacuum concentrators market includes the following segments:

By Lid Type

• Glass Lid Vacuum Concentrators

• Acrylic Lid Vacuum Concentrators

By End User

• Hospitals

• Food Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Research Laboratory

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Biotechnological Industry

• Other

By Region

Global vacuum concentrators market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global vacuum concentrators market has been initially driven by factors such as growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Moreover, growing adoption of vacuum concentrators for drug preparation is a major factor which is driving the growth of global vacuum market.

Moreover, wide application of vacuum concentrators in biotechnology industries coupled with uses of vacuum concentrator in research laboratories are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global vacuum concentrators market.

Additionally, rising prevalence of vacuum concentrators in chemical industries is also expected to lead the global market of vacuum concentrators in near future. Further, technological advancements with laboratory equipment including vacuum concentrators are one of the major actors which are positively impacting the growth of global vacuum concentrators market.

However, growing demand for low cost vacuum concentrators is a major challenge to the global vacuum concentrator market which is likely to hinder the growth of global vacuum concentrator market in near future.

Key Players

The major players for vacuum concentrators market are as follows:

• Labconco

• SciQuip

• ScanVac

• Analis

• Welch Vacuum

• Fisher Scientific

• John Morris Scientific

• Neutec Group Inc.

