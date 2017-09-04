Rockville, Maryland ( Webnewswire ) August 30, 2017 – Comfort Home Care has been providing comprehensive in-home care services for the Montgomery County community for more than18 years. Their in-home care team is experienced at meeting the needs of seniors, and those recovering from surgeries, who prefer to remain independent and living in their own homes. “Our clients and their family often need a helping hand to remain safe and lead active lives in the comfort of their own home” said Bill Gelfeld, principal of Comfort Home Care.

Comfort Home Care emphasizes the principles of professionalism, dedication, and compassionate care through every client interaction. While rising to meet that challenge, the team at Comfort Home Care has become one of the most respected and trusted voices in the in-home care industry throughout the area. As such, Comfort Home Care is featured in a recent interview in Best of Bethesda Magazine’s in the “Ask an Expert” section.

Comfort Home Care is the voice that families in Maryland trust when seeking answers about providing the best possible in-home care for their loved ones. In the featured article, Comfort Home Care’s nursing staff were asked to comment on the safety of a reader’s mother who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. With almost two decades of experience in the field, and certified in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care by the Alzheimer’s Association, Comfort Home care provided advice on the need for professional support when an elderly loved one with dementia requires additional care.

Comfort Home Care has achieved its status as a trusted voice in the in-home care field because of their reputation with both clients and other professionals in the senior care industry within Montgomery County. Many families in Montgomery County are facing the challenges of looking after their loved ones, as dementia and other age related disabilities set in. Comfort Home Care provides care through its nursing staff and a team of aides who are properly certified and licensed by the State of Maryland. Each member of their expert team has undergone a rigorous hiring process to ensure that all Aides meet the highest professional standards of in-home care for clients.

The company has been guided by the principles of professional excellence and compassionate care since its founding in 1999 in Rockville, Maryland. The company’s head office is located at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville MD, 20852. For more information about their in-home care services, interested parties can reach the Comfort Home Care team at 301-984-7681, or via their website at www.choosecomforthome.com. To read the feature in Best of Bethesda Magazine, visit http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Magazine/Senior-Services-Profiles/index.php/name/Comfort-Home-Care-LLC/record/5573/.

