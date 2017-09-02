All About Talent (AAT) presents Page3 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards (P3FLA) – a unique business networking group, providing an incomparable cocktail of business, entertainment, fashion & lifestyle. The Event is scheduled to take place on September 15 at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai.

Mumbai, India, August 29th, 2017 —

Key Highlights:

* Page3 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards (P3FLA) is scheduled to take place at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai on September 15, 2017.

* P3FLA aims to be one of the largest fashion awards providing a platform for fashion, jewellery and accessory designers from regional cities and beyond to showcase their collection, talent, market their creativity and network with clientele from fashion & film industry.

* P3FLA aims to promote ‘Made in India’ concept and India as a ‘Cultural Tourism’ destination.

* At P3FLA, activities will include: 16 Fashion Designers and 04 Jewelers to showcase their collections, 30 Models to walk on the runway shows, displaying Haute ensembles by Nations known designers, 15 Fashion & Life Style Exhibitors and much more.

* Awards Categories at P3FLA: Fashion and Lifestyle designer of the year | Men’s wear collection of the year | Women’s wear collection of the year | Best wedding collection of the Year | Best runway Collection of the Year | Inspirational Designer Outfit of the Year | Jury Choice Awards of the Year | Red Carpet Collection of the Year | Contemporary Designer of the Year | Fashion Innovators of the Year | Designer Style icon of the Year | Gen-Next Fashion Designer of the Year | Emerging Designer of the Year Creative Stylist of the Year | Popular Regional Salon of the Year | Creative Stylist of the Year | Independent Designer of the Year

* Ticket to Bollywood: Winner will get a chance to design costumes for an upcoming Bollywood Movie; Runners up will get an opportunity to design costumes for an upcoming TV soap.

* 2017 will mark the First edition of P3FLA; which is further now going to be an annual event.

* P3FLA is a platform founded and created by All About Talent (AAT).

All About Talent (AAT) presents Page3 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards (P3FLA) – a unique business networking group, providing an incomparable cocktail of business, entertainment, fashion & lifestyle. The Event is scheduled to take place on September 15 at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai. P3FLA aims to be one the largest Fashion Awards, providing a platform for Fashion, Jeweler and Accessory Designers from regional Cities and beyond to showcase their collection, talent, market their creativity and network with clientele from Fashion & Film Industry.

P3FLA provides an environment full of activities and opportunities for fashion designers and spokesperson to come face-to-face with the principal tastemakers, celebrities, media, glamour & glitz.

Aseem Singh, Founder, AAT & Organizer P3FLA is of the view that, “This is the 1st edition of P3FLA and has been planned with an objective to provide young enterprising fashion & jewellery designers from tier 2 cities to showcase their talent in the B – Town in front of our eminent jury and affluent audience.”

“It’s not just a fashion show or exhibition – it’s alive, vibrant, interactive event with attraction, fashion shows, demonstrations, presentation, musical & Dance performers something to involve and entertain the discerning families.” he added.

Activities at P3FLA will include: 16 Fashion Designers and 04 Jewelers to showcase their collections, 30 Models to walk on the runway shows, displaying Haute ensembles by Nations known designers, 15 Fashion & Life Style Exhibitors to participate at the exhibition area.

The Page3 Fashion show is an important aspect of the event which is to be judged by eminent personalities from the film industry like Sajid Khan, Mugdha Godse, Jimmy Shergill, Munna S, Miss Malini, Sonaakshi Raaj, Monisha Jaisingh and many others.

Geena Dosanjh, Co-Founder AAT & Organizer P3FLA said, “Ticket to Bollywood is a another major highlight of the event where-in winner will get a chance to design costumes for a Bollywood Movie within 6 months and Runners up will get an opportunity to design costumes for a TV soap within 6 months. There are many events happening in an across the country but P3FLA is the one which understands the value to value the talent. And we at AAT intend to promote the talent the best possible way we can through various routs.”

“The event has been conceptualized to represent talented Fashion designers and businesses across India. AAT’s primary focus is in the cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Orissa and Mumbai. Our principal aim is to create the Business in Fashion along with Social Values and P3FLA offers a viable and elite venue for designers, fashion labels and media with the ability to host full-featured fashion shows.” she added.

The show is ideal for Celebrities, Traditional, Contemporary & Modern Designers, Jewelers, Makeup Artist, Hairstylist, Wedding Planners, accessories manufacturer, Elite & Affluent Buyers with an Eye for Art and Stylists and Experts from India to visit.

For more information, please log on to: http://www.p3fla.com

