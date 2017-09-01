Mumbai, 23rdAugust, 2017: India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, has been honored with India’s Best Licensee Award at India Licensing Expo held in Delhi, the country’s first and largest brand licensing platform that brings together like minded budding franchisee and industry experts under one roof.

Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. India-says, “We are delighted to receive this award by India Licensing Expo and the industry for our affordable and innovative products. We are committed to delivering high quality products that are designed keeping in mind the need of our customers”.

India Licensing Expo 2017 is India’s first and largest brand licensing event organised by License India, the media division of Franchise India Group. The show offers a unique opportunity for the budding Licensees to apprise themselves on the concept of licensing as business module and recognizes the excellence in licensing. The show gathers the potential of the industry to network and connect, to further explore possibilities to grow bigger and faster in the given verticals.

About SPPL:

SPPL is a manufacturing concern established in 1990 with its Head Office in Noida. Its initial business was plastic injection molding which then graduated to manufacturing of CRT TV’s and to LED TV’s on date. We were one of the largest manufacturers of CRT TV cabinets in the 90’s and early 00’s. Today we are one of India’s foremost OEM’s in CRT and LED Television. We have 3 manufacturing plants in India located in Noida, Una and Jammu. We have an employee strength of over 1000 across India and are expanding as we grow. For additional information on Kodak TVs in India, visit us at www.kodaktv.in, follow us on Twitter @kodaktvindia, or like us on Facebook at Kodak TV India.

For Media Queries, contact SPPL’s PR team:

Preeti Rawat |9899011283, preeti@thegutenberg.com

Mudit Gupta |8383922178, mudit@thegutenberg.com