Killeen, Texas/ Press Release: Renting a home in Killeen, TX has become a cake walk with online listings offered by Hunter Rentals & Property Management. Established in 1986, the company has carved out a niche in real estate market by providing best housing options and property management services to its clients across the city.

Services Offered:

Extensive Listing – Whether you are looking for a duplex, townhome or an apartment, you can find a suitable property on their website http://www.hunterrentals.com/ The list comprises high quality images of properties and along with information regarding the rent, area, amenities offered, neighborhood etc. If you like any property, you can contact the real estate agent to schedule a visit.

Online Rent Payment – With an option to pay monthly rent online, you won’t have to worry about taking out time of your busy schedule. All you need to do is log into the company’s Online Payment Center (powered by PSN) and make the payment. The link is provided on their website. Keep a note that all rent is due on the 1st of every month and payments received after the 3rd of the month are subject to late fees and penalties.

Property Maintenance – At Hunter Rentals & Property Management, the property managers will make sure that your rental home is well maintained before as well as during your tenancy period. The professionals will supervise the maintenance work and stay in touch with you to keep a note of complaints or suggestions regarding the property.

For more information about the services offered or rent a home in the city, feel free to call the agents at Hunter Rentals & Property Management at (254) 634 – 3311 or visit 1503 W, Stan Schlueter, Lp, Killeen, TX 76549.