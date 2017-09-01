National, September 01, 2017: Reinforcing its commitment toward being a socially responsible citizen – IndiGo is going all out to promote a nationwide Rally for Rivers’ awareness campaign, starting today across its 46 destinations. ‘Rally for Rivers’ or Nadhi Abhiyaan is a nationwide awareness campaign by honourable Guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Isha Foundation. IndiGo’s popular in-flight magazine Hello 6E incorporates an inspiring write up to encourage 6E passengers to join ‘Rally for Rivers’ awareness campaign. Effective September 15, the airline will also promote specially curated content through e-tickets and water cups on board across network, till September end. 6E passengers are requested to join the movement with vigour and zeal and share their ‘Rally for Rivers’ moments/personal messages @IndiGo6E and Instagram – to spread the word. This makes IndiGo the first Indian carrier to join the movement.

‘Rally for Rivers’ or Nadhi Abhiyaan is a nationwide awareness campaign addressing the depleting conditions of our rivers across 13 states. To create mass awareness, Sadhguru will himself drive from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas through 16 states. The month long campaign will include 21 major events and numerous smaller events, both online and off-line to touch every segment of society traversing a stretch of over 7000 km across India.

The campaign also urges people to give a missed call on 8000980009 in order to quantify public support. The missed calls will act as a vote in support of reviving rivers. These volunteers will be creating awareness regarding the rally for rivers. To read more about the initiative, please visit http://isha.sadhguru.org/rally-for-rivers/