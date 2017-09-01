A wearable biosensor is an analytical device which is used to monitor vital signs of an individual person. It consists of three major components including bioreactor system, transducer and output devices. Biosensors are used to monitor, record transmit physiological signals in order to offer a better healthcare experience to the global population. Further, wearable biosensors are perfect solution in those professions where workers are exposed directly to dangerous conditions. Implementation of wearable biosensors in these professions can protect worker’s health as well as their lives. Furthermore, wearable biosensors have a number of applications in medical sector including health diagnostic and health monitoring. Further, they are capable of sensing of biochemical, physiological and motions of the consumers.

Market Size & Forecast

Global market of wearable sensors is anticipated to flourish at a robust pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, growing adoption rate of health monitoring devices amongst the consumers conjugated with growing expenditure on health care are some major factors which are envisioned to fuel the growth of Global Wearable Biosensors Market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, global wearable biosensors market is expected to be dominated by North America & Europe region during the forecast period. Further, North America region is anticipated to witness an adequate growth during the forecast period. Various factors such as rapid enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced technologies and high spending of consumers on wearable devices are projected to bolster the growth market of wearable biosensors in North America region.

Additionally, Europe is one of the leading markets of wearable biosensors and is envisioned to expand at a satisfactory pace during forecast period. Rising awareness amongst population regarding advantages of using biosensors is major factor which is likely to foster the growth of wearable biosensors market in this region.

However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of wearable biosensors over the forecast period. This growth in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as blooming population, growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and rising awareness towards healthcare in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global wearable biosensors market includes the following segments:

By Technology

• Accelerometers & Motion Sensors

o Accelerometer with ECG Necklace

o Accelerometer & Wireless Heart Rate Monitor

o Motion Sensors

• Biochemical Sensors

• Photoplethysmographic Sensors

o Photoplethysmographic Ring Sensor

o Photoplethysmographic Biosensors with Smartphones

o Photoplethysmographic ECG Magnetic Earring and Wireless Earpiece

o Photoplethysmographic Biosensors with Galvanic Skin Response

By Application

• Health & Wellness Monitoring

• Safety Monitoring

• Home Rehabilitation

• Disorder Detection

• Environment Monitoring

• Assessment of Treatment Efficacy

• Others (Biodefense, Point of Care Testing)

By End User

• Hospitals

• Homes

• Manufacturing Industries

• Food & Beverage Industries

• Others

By Biosensor Type

• Calorimetric Biosensors

• Potentiometric Biosensors

• Acoustic Wave Biosensors

• Amperometric Biosensors

• Optical Biosensors

By Region

Global wearable biosensors market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global wearable biosensors market is primarily driven by various factors including increased healthcare spending, growing chronic diseases, rising global population. Further, increasing adoption of smart wearable devices amongst the consumers coupled with rising penetration of wearable technology in healthcare sector are identified as major factors which are driving the growth of global wearable biosensors market.

Furthermore, technological advancements with sensors and there growing use in consumers daily life are also likely to propel the growth of the market. Additional benefits of wearable sensors in manufacturing industries and energy & Utility sector in order to provide safety to the workers are also anticipated to bolster the growth of global wearable biosensors market.

Additionally, various features of wearable sensors such as assess ability to real time information and early disorder detection are also envisioned to escalate the demand for wearable sensors in near future.

Limited monitoring of physiological parameters and high implementation cost of wearable biosensors are some major challenge to the growth of global wearable biosensor market. Moreover, lack of technological maturity is hampering the growth of global wearable sensors market.

Key Players

• Google Inc.

o Company Overview

o Key Product Offerings

o Business Strategy

o SWOT Analysis

o Financials

• Microsoft

• SAMSUNG

• Apple Inc.

• VitalConnect

• Huwai Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Withings SA

• Robert Bosch GmBh

• Broadcom

• Infineon Technologies AG

