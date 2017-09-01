Many Seniors Displaced by Hurricane Harvey – How Local Senior Communities are Helping.

Dallas, TX, USA — We have all seen the horrific images of flooding and disaster along the gulf in Texas and Louisiana. This event has left thousands homeless and helpless, lacking basics as well as medical equipment, medication and help. Times like these leave the vulnerable, especially seniors, at a greater risk.

This is when neighboring communities open their doors to help those in need. From the mega-shelters, to churches, and small owner run assisted living homes, all are willing to help neighbors in need.

NewLifeStyles.com (http://www.newlifestyles.com) named as a Top Senior Living Website by Top5Reviewed.com (http://www.top5reviewed.com/senior-living-websites-and-blogs), is a free, comprehensive guide to senior communities and care providers, not just in the Houston and Rockport areas, but nationwide. Where you can find senior homes offering respite, or temporary help for those displaced by the storm.

NewLifeStyles.com is a “one stop shop” where people can find and compare senior living communities & care providers across the country, from nursing homes in Texas, to assisted living and memory care in the Heartland, retirement communities in the New York and Boston, and even hospice providers in Alaska. You can find all licensed senior communities and care providers and more, including some pictures, videos, email forms, etc. The “robust blog content” contains tips for choosing a provider, moving, downsizing, caretaking and more (http://www.newlifestyles.com/blog).

We are receiving emails and notices from communities in Texas with openings, offering to take in seniors needing help. Let us help you find the help you need, rather that is temporary or long-term.

New LifeStyles is The Source for Senior Living and Care, providing free, comprehensive, quality information on senior communities and care providers nationwide. New LifeStyles offers free print guides covering many areas across the country, as well as a website and mobile site, reducing the frustration of trying to find information from multiple sources, agencies, or organizations. Whether looking for a nursing home, memory care, assisted living, independent living, home care or something else, New LifeStyles can help seniors and their loved ones make the best decisions to fit their needs.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact at 1-800-869-9549 or jennifer@newlifestyles.com.