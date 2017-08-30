Goddess Durga has arrived in India before the Navaratra

With a please surprise the Goddesses Durga has arrived in india much before the auspicious occasion of Navaratra. Well, we are talking about the young artist Soumen Dutta’s first book The Ananta. The book has been released today by noted art connoisseurs Shirin Paul – Chairperson, Emeritus, Apeejay Surendra Group and veteran art enthusiast Sunita Kohli – President, K2India Archictict and Designers. The Ananta is searching the one of the greatest tradition of Bengal the Durga Puja through the camera lenses, the brushes, pencil sketches and of course some descriptive texts by Soumen Dutta.

The Durga Puja has little religious but more social significance in the life of Bengalis. As the process starts with a very strict tradition or ritual, which need to beg the soil or clay from the brothel. The artisan will collect the soil from the sex worker of the brothel and that soil is an essential and integral element of the idol of Goddesses Durga and family members of two daughters Lakshmi, Saraswati and sons – Ganesha and Kartikeya. The moral is no one in the society is untouchable or unacceptable to God. The another very important aspects is, the hair of the idols, which is mainly made by jute in a traditional way by the Muslim artisan. In the book The Ananta, artist – photographer Soumen Dutta successfully bring out the details nuance, the rituals, the description of the goddesses through his impeccable pencil sketch and paintings, where he has the masterly command on the medium. Soumen has taken the help of more than 150 illustrations of his paintings and sketches and above 1000 photographs to give his readers a complete experience of the social extravanga of Bengal, the Durga Puja. The 11.5 inches x 8.5 inches dimension, 260 pages illustrated coffee table book The Ananta, rightly prices at Rs. 2295/- each copy. The Ananta will be surely a priceless possession by every book and art lover.

The artist, 1980 born, Soumen Dutta is quite popular name in the art circle in Delhi. He has solo and group shows at India Habitat Center, Lalit Kala Academy. His special interest on Delhi’s old monument, which he depict nicely at the Delhi-O-Delhi restaurant at India Habitat Centre and the lounge of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Beside the several art lovers Soumen Dutta’s work has been appreciated and collected by National Housing Bank, Embassy of United States of America, NDTV, Ranbaxy, NIIT Technology Ltd., MGF, Accenture Group, RPG & Somany Tiles etc. He has commissioned to make art pieces for the Scottish Senior Secondary School – Gurgaon, Ultra International Ltd., Carmel Convent School Malcha Marg and many other private houses and villas in various parts of the country.