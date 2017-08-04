Royal China, the authentic Fine Dining Chinese Cuisine restaurant is celebrating International BEER FESTIVAL for all the beer lovers. Royal China authentic Chinese Fine Dining in UK, China, Singapore and Dubai their latest fine dining at New Delhi which serves Traditional Cantonese Cuisine. The Chef’s at the restaurant are from China.Royal China offers you everything to make your meal special – from the freshest and the most delicious fare to an ambiance with an un-fussy rustic charm that would make you not want to leave.

Dishes like Fresh Lobster, Royal China’s House Hors d’oeuvres and Sesame Potato Toast And add to that the love that goes into making the dining experience special.

Important Information:

Meal for Two : Rs 2400 plus taxes

On till : on till 7th August 2017.

Time : 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue : Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019