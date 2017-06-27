Global Polycarbonate Market: Snapshot

Polycarbonate, a high-performance thermoplastic polymer manufactured from phosgene and bisphenol A (BPA) as key feedstock, finds extensive usage in a number of applications. The excellent physical properties of the material, including high resistance to heat and UV rays, excellent structural rigidity, and high level of transparency, and easy ways of enhancing them using specialty additives makes polycarbonate indispensable across a vast number of industries. Over the past few years, the global polycarbonate market has witnessed growth at a steady pace owing to high demand across the automotive, consumer electronics, and packaging industries.

This 74 page report gives readers a comprehensive overview of the Polycarbonate Market . Browse through to unlock the hidden opportunities in this market @

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polycarbonate-market.html

The increased demand for fuel-efficient lightweight vehicles is the key factor attributable to polycarbonates’ excellent demand across the automotive industry. High level of transparency and excellent structural rigidity promise excellent usability for the material in the packaging industry. In the consumer electronics industry, the material finds usage owing to its excellent flame retardancy, impact resistance, and optical clarity. In the near future, the demand for polycarbonates is expected to remain healthy on a global front owing to steady growth of most of its key end-use industries.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global polycarbonate market will expand at a healthy 6.2% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, rising to a valuation of US$19.6 bn by 2020.

Demand from Electronics and Automotive Industries to Remain Market’s Key Driver

On the basis of application, the report segments the global polycarbonate market into packaging, optical media, construction, electronics, automotive, tableware, and medical implants industries. Of these, the electronics industry accounted for a dominant share in overall consumption of polycarbonates in 2013. The electronics industry also remained the dominant contributor of revenue to the global market in the same year.

Over the report’s forecast period, the automotive segment is expected to lead to the most promising growth prospects for the global polycarbonates market, chiefly owing to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles. The segment of optical media is expected to lose a considerable share in the global market owing to the rising level of digitization and increased adoption of cloud-based storage and data processing solutions. The demand for polycarbonates across niche application areas such as tableware and medical implants are expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period owing to the vast availability of substitutes.

Asia Pacific Market to Remain Bullish in Global Polycarbonate Market

From a geographical standpoint, the global market for polycarbonates is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the Asia Pacific market single-handedly steered the global polycarbonate market towards an excellent growth path in 2013, accounting for a massive 60% of the global market’s overall valuation. The excellent growth observed in a number of end-use industries in the region in the recent past is attributable to the vast demand for polycarbonates.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Polycarbonate Market . Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market @

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2474

The Asia Pacific market is also expected to remain the most important driver of the global polycarbonates market owing to the thriving industrial sector, presence of several consumer electronics manufacturers, rising demand for vehicles, and rising GDPs across emerging economies such as China and India. Europe held the second-largest share in the global market and is expected to remain a key contributor of revenue to the global market owing to the high demand for lightweight vehicles and a thriving automotive industry.

The vendor landscape of the global polycarbonate market features a high level of concentration the dominance of few large vendors. The top five companies in the market collectively constituted over 90% of the global market in 2013. Some of the leading players in the market are Teijin Limited, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Trinseo (Styron), Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation, and Royal DSM.