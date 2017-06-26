Packingsupply introduces “Black Courier Bags”, new perfect shipping mailers to carry, store and handle your items in a easy way. The Black Courier bags are a new addition to our tamper proof courier bags.

PackingSupply.in has designed high quality tamper proof security shipping & mailing bags for courier companies and postal transport services. These poly courier bags are favored for their economical and confidential shipping of various products. We provide tamper proof packaging bag solutions for many applications in retail, financial, e-commerce, industrial, textile, education, medical, health-care and pharmaceutical.

These plastic mailer envelopes are light in weight, made from 60 micron LDPE films which makes it extra strong and has high seam strength, moisture/ water resistant. It has peel and seal adhesive strip for permanent closure. It is widely used by domestic & international courier & logistic companies for the secure movement of documents and consignments. These poly mailer bags will tear when anyone makes an effort to open it, indicating tampering.

These black courier bags are used in many of the industrial applications and purposes which commonly uses tamper proof poly courier bags for shipping & mailing of various important products. Some more applications are confidential documents storage and mailing, bank related documents & mailing invoices, examination papers (education industry), sending brochures, samples and expensive articles, transmit valuables products and many more.