Austin, Texas – TRI Air Testing, Inc., a compressed air/gas testing laboratory, will be present at BIO 2017 as part of the Texas Delegation. TRI Air Testing, Inc. was invited through the Small Business Development office of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, whose mission is dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the State of Texas. For more information, visit www.texaswideopenforbusiness.com

TRI Air Testing, Inc. was founded in Austin, Texas in 1975 and is proud to represent Texas at the BIO 2017 International Convention. TRI’s patented air/gas sampling equipment was designed originally for the U.S. Navy Diver’s compressed air quality sampling 41 years ago and continues to hold the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard air sampling contract. Over the years, TRI has gained vast experience servicing a wide variety of industries.

James Scherer, the Director of Sales at TRI Air Testing says, “TRI Air Testing provides independent laboratory support and onsite testing for many pharmaceutical and bio technology companies. We offer standard 24-hour turnaround time on most analyses and online laboratory reports via MYAIR. TRI Air Testing is ANSI/ISO/ASQ 9001-2008 and ISO 17025-2005 compliant, an AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited laboratory and participates in a compressed air quality proficiency program.”

The BIO International Convention, taking place in San Diego, June 19th-22nd 2017, attracts 16,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders who come together to bring a wide spectrum of life science and application areas, including drug discovery, biomanufacturing, genomics, biofuels, nanotechnology and cell therapy. The first BIO Convention was in 1993; since then it has become the largest global event for biotechnology with keynotes over the years from scientists, CEOs and celebrities such as Will Smith, President Bill Clinton, Sir Elton John among others.

For those that use a compressed air system for pharma, examining your components and facilitating dialogue with those that are responsible for establishing the pharmaceutical facility validation plan and protocols is the best way to ensure safety and compliance.

Jason Vandagriff, TRI Air Testing Assistant Lab Director, has recently authored a technical paper titled “The Guidelines for Implementing the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Facility Validation of a Compressed Gas System.” By conforming to air quality specifications of many regulatory agencies and industries, along with developing and customizing our own analytical methods, TRI Air Testing, Inc. has become an industry leader in this type of analysis. If you would like a copy of this validation paper please email jvandagriff@airtesting.com

TRI Air Testing, an AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited laboratory, provides worldwide compressed air testing for fire service, SCUBA, OSHA, medical, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food/beverage, industrial companies and the Government/Military. TRI Air Testing is dedicated to the highest standards of scientific analysis and pioneered the science of compressed air and gas testing and offers 24-hour turn around time on most tests. TRI strives to be a reliable partner with all customers to help them maintain high levels of quality in their processes. Please visit www.airtesting.com for further information.

Media Contact:

Shanti Matulewski

Company: TRI Air Testing

Phone: 512-775-2206

Email: smatulewski@tri-intl.com

Website: www.airtesting.com