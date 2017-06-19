In this report, the EMEA DIY Power Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of DIY Power Tools for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA DIY Power Tools market competition by top manufacturers/players, with DIY Power Tools sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
Hilti
TTI
Hitachi Koki
Festool (TTS)
Snap-on
Husqvarna
Interskol
Dongcheng
KEN
Jiangsu Guoqiang
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Engine-driven power tool
Electric power tool
Pneumatic power tool
Hydraulic and other power tool
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of DIY Power Tools for each application, including
Residential Applications
Construction Field
Other
Table of contents:
1 DIY Power Tools Overview
2 EMEA DIY Power Tools Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application
3 Europe DIY Power Tools (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Players, Countries, Type and Application
4 Middle East DIY Power Tools (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Region, Type and Application
5 Africa DIY Power Tools (Volume, Value and Sales Price) by Players, Countries, Type and Application
6 EMEA DIY Power Tools Manufacturers/Players Profiles and Sales Data
7 DIY Power Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11 EMEA DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
