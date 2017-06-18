New Commercial Single to be released from MtB Entertainment’s artist Marcus Christ Called “If I Die Tonight” for Worldwide Distribution.

Los Angeles, CA, USA — MtB Entertainment has just announced they have finalized the global distribution of Marcus Christ’s new single titled “If I Die Tonight”. This is the second single released by MtB Entertainment this year. Marcus Christ’s debut album called “Return of the Beast” was released commercially in 2015. I Get High on the Most High is the first single from the upcoming album “Prince of the Universe” that is expected Winter of 2017. “If I Die Tonight” is the follow up single to “I Get High on the Most High”, and the second single from the upcoming “Prince of the Universe” album. MtB Entertainment released a video for “I Get High on the Most High” a week ago on YouTube. At this time no release date has been set for the video for the new single “If I Die Tonight”. Marcus Christ was scheduled for 2 shows this year in L.A., but was taken off the performance list after low ticket sales. This new single already promises to showcase MtB Entertainment’s artist vast array of talent.

The new single “If I Die Tonight” was produced by Dj Exclusive Beatz, and this producer was not expected to produce any of Marcus Christ’s music since MtB Entertainment has been producing a few compositions lately since it has access to in-house production which reduce costs and increase profits. However, this new song has already created a buzz. MtB Entertainment is not expecting record breaking sales, but they do expect improvement. Most people say you can hear Marcus Christ improving song by song as he masters his trade. Marcus Christ has already been featured in interviews, blogs, and radio stations worldwide. MtB Entertainment’s musical releases are available for purchase and download online at places such as Amazon, iTunes, and Cdbaby.

Visit MtB Entertainment’s Website at: http://www.mtbentertainment.weebly.com

Visit Marcus Christ artist page at: http://store.cdbaby.com/artist/marcuschrist