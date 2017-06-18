Joy Bacerdo has announced plans to release her debut E.P. “11:10” and album under the management of Audio Deficit Records, United Kingdom. Joy Bacerdo is a talented songwriter, singer, pianist and performer of Filipino and Sri-Lankan descent that started music from a tender age will be releasing her E.P., chronicling her life experiences and her path to self-discovery.

Joy’s journey to becoming a musician was not particularly smooth especially as had always wanted to be an Archaeologist, Geologist or Scientist as a youngster. However, her mum always saw the talent in Joy and started her in singing and drama group called ‘Stage Coach’ at the age of six. She subsequently went on to register for weekly keyboard lessons next to her school, at the age of nine and the rest they say is history.

Joy already has a couple of songs out which are getting airplays across the globe due to the beautiful and inspirational lyrics with great beats to exude the beauty of the message. Some of her works include Love Again, Get it Together (cover) and Secretly in Love. She has performed in shows, with a yearly performance at Filipino Festivals in the UK.

According to Joy, she is not particularly boxed into a specific genre of music and this is evident in her versatile style of music contained in her forthcoming E.P. She plans to make more music and learn about other genres while following her passion for music, art and nature. www.joybacerdo.com

About Deficit Records UK

Deficit Records UK is a music production and artist management outfit based in the United Kingdom. The company uses the best of hardware, software and human capital to make instrumentals, beats and sound design of the highest quality for gaming, advertisers, t.v and film.

