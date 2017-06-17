With so many hotels and resorts available across the globe, choosing the best one is often a real challenge. For all those people, who are currently looking for stunning vacation resorts, Villa Marina has offered a great opportunity to book luxurious villas for awesome rest.

Villa Marina is a complex consisting of 12 villas located near Puerto Banus, on the beach of the Mediterranean Sea, close to Marbella. The complex consists of luxurious villas that ensure gorgeous unforgettable rest to everyone, who stays there. This is what the owners of the complex tell about it: “Elegant villas with modern and spacious interiors is the best option for either family vacations or holidays with friends, who like to live in closed and secure community. We offer you a staying close to all Marbella’s attractions on the Costa del Sol, where you have more than 300 days of sun in the year. Your leisure time is priceless and we are sure that you won’t miss a thing during your rest at our villas.”

All villas are equipped with all the furnishings and devices required for perfect rest. They are surrounded by gardens and have pools, spacious terraces, large living rooms, parking spaces, kitchen, bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, barbecue zones, maid rooms and WI-Fi connection. Each villa is an independent house, which ensures maximum safety and comfort. There is also 24/7 security at each villa. The number of rooms ranges from 4 and up to 9. They can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

It is possible to rent a villa for a weekend, a week, one month or even 12 months (this is the minimum long-term rent term). More detailed rental and booking terms and conditions are available at the official website of the complex any time of the day. For those people, who like active rest or wish to have good time with their families and kids, it’s possible to enjoy a wide range of nearby activities. These include fun parks and clubs, water parks, golf, ski, yachts, animal parks, aquariums, combat sports and other activities for unforgettable rest.

To find out more, please, take your time to visit http://villamarinamarbella.com/

Address: Urbanizacion Villa Marina, Marbella, Spain 29660

Tel.: +34 664 222 114 / +34 686 000 777

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/villamarina.puertobanus/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/villamarinapuertobanus/

Website: http://villamarinamarbella.com/