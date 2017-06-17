Lens Replacement Surgery (Clarivu) is a pioneering treatment that can correct a wide range of visual errors including cataracts. Although it sounds too good to be true, lens replacement eye surgery can reduce or completely remove dependence on glasses or lenses. To find out if this sophisticated procedure best suits your vision needs, attend Optegra’s informative open evening on June 19, 2017 in Yorkshire at 6.30 PM.

The Yorkshire Open Evening is a perfect opportunity to learn more about the major advancements in eye care from around the world. The evening will be led by Optegra’s well-known consultant Mr. Shafiq Rehman and will provide the perfect opportunity to patients contemplating vision correction to learn about pioneering eye surgery procedures, ask questions and get their doubts cleared. At the end of the evening, attendees have the option to receive a guided tour of Optegra’s impressive state of the art eye hospital in Yorkshire and also book a free consultation / free eye health check.

To be held at Optegra Eye Hospital Yorkshire, 937 Harrogate Road, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, BD10 0RD, the open evening is free to attend and attendees can bring their family and friends. Guests while learning about the most advanced vision correction procedures can also enjoy complimentary refreshments. As space is limited, those attending are asked to reserve a place in advance to attend Optegra’s Yorkshire Vision Correction Open Evening

Optegra Eye Health Care has recently launched its Vision of Britain 2017 report in conjunction with Boots Opticians. The report offers a wealth of advice on how best to care for your eyes and those of your family. Most essentially, it shows that eye tests are vital for so many people – both for improving day-to-day vision and for alerting experts to any eye health problems. Visit the Optegra website to download the complimentary Vision of Britain report.

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser eye surgery, lens replacement (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastic procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit Optegra.com

