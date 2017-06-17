Conveniently located less than 5-minutes’ walk from Colindale Tube Station, Optegra is hosting its very popular open evening on June 20, 2017 in North London at 6 PM. The event affords a unique opportunity for participants to discuss their eye health problems, get advice on improving their day to day vision and learn about the latest vision correction procedures offered by Optegra, with a special focus on Laser Eye Surgery and Lens replacement – Clarivu.

Sight is one of our most important senses, yet eye health is often neglected by most. Regular eye tests and simple changes in lifestyle choices can help maintain healthy eyes well in to our older years. Further, with advancement in pioneering treatments, one does not need to rely on glasses or contact lenses. To learn more about vision health and how pioneering treatments can help appreciate life in its highest glory, attend Optegra’s informative open evening in North London.

Optegra’s well-known Consultant Mr. Manzar Saeed will be leading the North London event. The evening begins with a warm welcome by the Optegra Eye Care team who will do everything to ensure the comfort of visiting participants. The informal structure of the open evening encourages attendees to discuss any concerns or fears they may have regarding vision correction. An opportunity to chat with past patients and learn about their experiences helps make an informed decision. Mr. Saeed will then explain more about the hospital, Optegra’s team of world renowned surgeons and the range of cutting edge procedures offered. A guided tour of the modern state of the art hospital is provided. At the end of the evening, there is an opportunity to book a free consultation offered on select treatments.

The event is scheduled for 6 PM at Optegra’s state of the art hospital in North London. Located at 6 The Technology Park Colindeep Lane, London, NW9 6BX, the event is open to all, and friends and family are welcome. Registering in advance for the North London event is recommended due to its high popularity. Attendees while learning about the most advanced vision correction procedures can also enjoy complimentary light refreshments.

Optegra Eye Health Care has been looking after the eye health of UK for 10 years. The company recently launched its Vision of Britain 2017 report in conjunction with Boots Opticians. The complimentary report is packed with advice and tips on eye health care along with information about the latest medical advancements to treat eye conditions. A free copy of the report can be downloaded here

With over 1 million eyes treated, Optegra offers patients more qualified surgeons, pioneering techniques and cutting edge hospitals & clinics than any other UK eye health care group. To learn more about Optegra, UK’s most trusted eye hospital group as rated by patients visit Optegra.com or call 0808 273 6059 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.

About Optegra Eye Health Care

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser eye surgery, lens replacement (Clarivu™), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastic procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.

Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit Optegra.com

