Singapore work passes and work permits for foreigners

While it’s possible for foreigners to incorporate company in Singapore without requiring to visit Singapore and hence the work pass isn’t required if you are not planning to work in Singapore.

However, if you are planning to relocate, work or hire foreign-based employees in Singapore, obtaining a valid work pass is mandatory.

Singapore has work passes that fit any category of employees based, different levels of skills and salaries.

In this post, we will be discussing the various Singapore work passes that are available so that you can understand the different available option and choose to proceed further for the kind of pass you would need.

For More information visit this link: